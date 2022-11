Holiday gift ideas with Paper Skyscraper Bill Goodwin with Paper Skyscraper has some ideas for locally-made products.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holidays are here – and so is the holiday shopping season.

Paper Skyscraper offers gifts made by dozens of local businesses. They’ll also be one of only two vendors selling the new WBTV Family Recipes cookbook, which comes out Nov. 15.

You can visit them in-person at 300 East Boulevard in Charlotte or visit them online at paperskyscraper.com.

