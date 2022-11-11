Autumn Wine Festival financially supports LGBTQ+ youth

Autumn Wine festival support LGBTQ+ youth There are over 100 specially curated domestic and international wines to sample.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Hydration Station Foundation presented the Autumn Wine Festival on November 10 at Charlotte Art League.

You can taste over 100 wine samples, try Charlotte’s hottest eateries, and preview the art sale from Charlotte Art League.

All proceeds go to Time Out Youth Center, a company that provides vital resources to the LGBTQ youth community.

Mikhail stresses the importance of giving LGBTQ+ a space to be themselves.

“Our space was created for them, so it’s normed around their experience,” Sarah Mikhail, the Executive Director, Time Out Youth said.

You can learn more about Time Out Youth at timeoutyouth.org.

