CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christmas is only 44 days away, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Southern Christmas Show!

For the 55th year, the Southern Christmas Show will showcase all kinds of vendors offering their goods and services.

It opened at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Park Expo and Conference Center, right across from the Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Boulevard.

You can get your tickets here: southernchristmasshow.com.

