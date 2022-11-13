Chatting with the cast of 'East New York' Award-winning actors Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Elizabeth Rodriguez chatted with the QC Life team about their show 'East New York.'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the hottest new police and crime shows currently on television is CBS’s ‘East New York.’

Produced by the same group as ‘NYPD Blue,’ the hit show is the number-two new series on any network, and was just recently picked up for a full season.

The series features Tony award-winning actors Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Elizabeth Rodriguez, both of whom play characters on the police force.

Santiago-Hudson and Rodriguez joined QC@3 to talk more about the show and also about previous work they have done together.

The show’s next episode airs Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m.

