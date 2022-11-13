Give the gift of reading this holiday season Halli Gomez of Park Road Books has five book recommendations that would make great holiday gifts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Christmas season is just around the corner, and many people have already begun their holiday shopping.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to decide what to buy for your friends and loved ones. But for those who love to read, we have some book recommendations that could make the perfect gift.

Halli Gomez of Park Road Books talked with the QC Life team about the following five books, which are currently flying off the shelves:

‘Black Hollywood Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments’ by Carell Augustus

‘Inside Bridgerton’ by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers

‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ by Bob Dylan

‘The Lights That Dance in the Night’ by Yuval Zommer

‘Twelve Dinging Doorbells’ by Tameka Fryer Brown

You can purchase any of the five books, plus many, many more at Park Road Books’ south Charlotte location.

