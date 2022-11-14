Seagrove Potters Festival showcases thriving artist community

The history of pottery in Seagrove goes back to the mid-1700s and continues today as a thriving artist community.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Just about an hour and a half out of Charlotte is a small town known for its pottery.

Several families have been working in clay for generations. Other potters have international connections and formal studies so there’s a wide range of designs.

The 15th Annual Celebration of Seagrove Potters Festival is an opportunity to see so many pieces from local potters, with everything from functional pieces to one-of-a-kind artistic pieces available.

Ben Owen III, a potter with the Seagrove Area Potters Association, talked with us more about the festival, which runs Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

