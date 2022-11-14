Toy Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees This year’s inductees, announced on Thursday, are the top, Lite Brite and Masters of the Universe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Twelve nominees, but only three can now be considered hall of famers.

The Strong National Museum of Play unveiled this year’s inductees to the Toy Hall of Fame.

The four criteria these toys had to meet for induction were icon status, longevity, discovery and innovation.

Nic Ricketts is one of the curators at the museum. He joined to talk more about this year’s class of inductees.

