Children’s Theatre of Charlotte shines a light on Jackie Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are stepping back in time with a fun, interactive show all about baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

“Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart” is going on now at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte in uptown Charlotte, right by Spectrum Center.

It highlights the triumphs and struggles of the baseball legend who broke the sport’s color barrier.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there to find out more.

