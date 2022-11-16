Fashion: Gloria Vanderbilt X Christian Siriano new partnership Fashion designer Christian Sirano has developed a new partnership with “The Jean Queen” Gloria Vanderbilt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Fashion designer Christian Sirano has developed a new partnership with “The Jean Queen” Gloria Vanderbilt.

The fall ‘22 line features key silhouettes such as a belted trench coat, vest, mini dress, wide-leg trouser and a belted coverall.

About Glorida Vanderbilt: The brand was established in 1976 and was the first major jeanswear brand launched by a woman, for women. Originally recognized for its iconic fit and signature swan logo, Gloria Vanderbilt has sustained the test of time and is still one of the largest denim brands in North America.

About Christian Sirano: Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe.

