2022 Charlotte Auto Show is this weekend at the convention center It runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Charlotte Convention Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Auto Show is back, and it’s once again giving folks a chance to see the latest and greatest vehicles before they hit the road!

It runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Charlotte Convention Center, located at 501 S. College St. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and children 12 and under are free.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the convention center to give us a sneak peek at the 2022 auto show.

We are living our best life at the Charlotte Auto Show! You will see hundreds of models on site from family cars to exotic cars! @cherylbrayboy @TheFreshMarket @WBTVKristenM #cars #CLTAutoShow pic.twitter.com/X4naCNme8y — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) November 17, 2022

She took a look at the new SUVs and sedans with cutting-edge technology and sleek 2022 design elements.

We also got to see some of the great sports cars, convertibles and luxury foreign vehicles.

What's new at the 2022 Charlotte Auto Show The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Charlotte Convention Center.

You may also like: Children’s Theatre of Charlotte shines a light on Jackie Robinson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.