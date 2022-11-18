Getting a sneak peek at the 2022 Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a Thanksgiving Day parade happen, whether it’s at night or during the day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are just five days away from this year’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!

It’s the second year that the parade is being held at night.

There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a Thanksgiving Day parade happen, whether it’s at night or during the day.

Crews have been working hard to get everything ready, from the floats to the performers and even the costumes.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a preview of this year’s parade ahead of the big day!

Preparing for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade It's the second year the parade is at night.

You may also like: ‘Speedway Christmas’ opening for the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.