Holiday treat! Here’s how to make Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Dip

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a perfect recipe just in time for the start of the holiday season - Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Dip!

Ingredients:

  • 1 box Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes (whichever flavor you want)
  • 8 oz cream cheese
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 8 oz tub of whipped topping
  • Red and green sprinkles for garnish
  • Cookies, fruit and other items to dip for serving

Instructions:

  • Add cakes, cream cheese, milk and vanilla to a food processor and puree until smooth
  • Transfer mixture to a large bowl and fold in whipped topping
  • Place dip in a serving bowl and refrigerate until serving
  • Just before serving, garnish with additional sprinkles
  • Serve with graham crackers, animal crackers, vanilla wafers or fresh fruit for dipping

**Add chocolate chips or a tablespoon of cocoa powder to make it more chocolatey!**

