Learn to make a turkey roulade with a Red Salt chef ahead of Thanksgiving

Learn to make a turkey roulade with Red Salt chef ahead of Thanksgiving Red Salt Chef Jeffrey Russell joined the show to prepare a turkey roulade that is perfect for Thanksgiving meals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thanksgiving is just days away, which means that preparation for one of the most-celebrated holidays in the country is in full swing.

Part of that preparation for this specific holiday includes meal planning, and for many families, there’s a lot of it.

To help with Thanksgiving dinner, Red Salt Chef Jeffrey Russell joined the show to demonstrate the restaurant’s turkey roulade recipe, which can be found below.

As part of the holiday festivities, Red Salt is also taking reservations for Thursday, and is offering a three-course prix fixe meal for $75. The menu and tickets for the Thanksgiving meal can be found here.

Turkey Roulade Ingredients:

2 (two-pound) turkey legs and thigh quarters, patted dry.

4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning.

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided.

4 tablespoons rosemary and sage, chopped.

Directions:

Butterfly the Leg and thigh

Lay one turkey leg, skin side down, on a cutting board. Using a sharp, thin knife, cut along the white membrane that runs lengthwise down the thigh and leg until the blade hits bone. Continue cutting along and around the thigh and drumstick bones until the bones are fully exposed.



Slip the knife under the thigh bone and separate it from the meat. Repeat with the drumstick bone. Taking care not to pierce the meat and skin around the joint, use the tip of the knife to trace around the joint until it is free. Remove the bone; reserve it for another use. Repeat the procedure with the remaining leg

Season

Place one leg, skin side down, with a short end closest to you. Season with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper and chopped herbs.

Roll it Up

Working with one leg at a time, roll the turkey leg by tucking the skin side into the stuffing to form a long cylinder. Arrange, seam side down, on a work surface. Repeat the procedure with the remaining leg.

Wrap the Legs

Wrap and roll leg and thighs and tighten with aluminum foil.

Roast and Rest

Roast in oven until an internal temperature of 165 is reached.



Let the meat rest for 15 minutes.



Strain the cooking liquid; discard the solids. Reserve the strained cooking liquid for gravy.

Carve

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Roast the turkey until the skin is crisp, about 20 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2-inch rounds.

If the roulade is cooked ahead of time, the chef recommends letting it cool to room temperature before wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerating it for up to two days.

