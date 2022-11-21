Checking on the floats ahead of the Thanksgiving Eve Parade No parade is complete without the floats.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost here!

We’re just two days until this year’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, a great way to kick off the long holiday weekend.

When it comes to a parade - specifically a Thanksgiving parade - you expect a few things, such as Santa, marching bands and singers.

But no parade is complete without the floats.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in uptown Charlotte to check on the floats as they were being set up.

