Drift on Lake Wylie’s chef makes Wester Ross Salmon

Ken Aponte, the executive chef at Drift on Lake Wylie, was in the QC Kitchen to make Wester Ross Salmon.

Drift on Lake Wylie’s chef makes Wester Ross Salmon This dish includes crispy skin, cucumber agrodolce, Aleppo beurre Blank and tobiko caviar.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - How’s this for a delicious dinner?

This dish includes crispy skin, cucumber agrodolce, Aleppo beurre Blank and tobiko caviar.

You can try it at Drift, which provides diners with views of Lake Wylie no matter where you sit.

