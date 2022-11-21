Drift on Lake Wylie’s chef makes Wester Ross Salmon This dish includes crispy skin, cucumber agrodolce, Aleppo beurre Blank and tobiko caviar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - How’s this for a delicious dinner?

Ken Aponte, the executive chef at Drift on Lake Wylie, was in the QC Kitchen to make Wester Ross Salmon.

This dish includes crispy skin, cucumber agrodolce, Aleppo beurre Blank and tobiko caviar.

You can try it at Drift, which provides diners with views of Lake Wylie no matter where you sit.

Isn’t she lovely?? This gorgeous salmon created by the genius that is the executive chef at Drift on Lake Wylie! (Pro tip: they are open on Thanksgiving!). pic.twitter.com/RiH5Fs0ns9 — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) November 21, 2022

