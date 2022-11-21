Turning Thanksgiving scraps, leftovers into compost

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s going to be a lot of cooking happening over the next several days.

From scraps to peels to even those leftovers that don’t get eaten, instead of throwing those out and filling up the trash can over and over, why not compost them?

Composting is basically taking food scrap and mixing them with a carbon source like leaves or much and turning the pile to introduce oxygen several times a week.

If you’re looking to compost at home, there are countless websites and videos online that can teach you how to set up a bin.

Or, you can hire a service like Crown Town Compost to pick up your food scraps or drop them off.

David Valder is the co-owner of Crown Town Compost. He joined us with more composting tips.

