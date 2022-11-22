Singer-songwriter Karen Poole one of the performers in Thanksgiving Eve Parade Believe it or not, we are just one day away from this year’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Believe it or not, we are just one day away from this year’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade!

And you just can’t have a parade without some good entertainment.

Karen Poole is one of those featured performers this year.

Originally from Norfolk, Va., Poole is a singer-songwriter, musician and producer. She relocated to Charlotte in 2017.

Poole, who comes from a family of singers and songwriters, released her debut album, “Hidden” in 2021.

For the Thanksgiving Eve Parade, she’ll be riding on the toy box float.

Poole stopped by QC Morning to chat about her music and this year’s parade.

You may also like: Checking on the floats ahead of the Thanksgiving Eve Parade

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.