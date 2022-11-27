Make delicious egg rolls with Thanksgiving leftovers

CLT Rollie has a recipe that can put those holiday leftovers to good use.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you look in your refrigerator and find you have way too many leftovers from Thanksgiving, allow us to help by sharing a recipe that will clear some of that out.

Jennifer Allen of CLT Rollie stopped by the QC Kitchen to whip up a delicious egg roll recipe that is made entirely with leftover Thanksgiving food.

She gave us a live demonstration, which you can watch above, and left a list of foods that you can include in your own egg rolls.

Here are some of the foods that can serve as ingredients:

  • Mac and cheese
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Collard greens
  • Holiday honey baked ham
  • Sliced gouda cheese
  • Egg roll wraps

It’s not too late to put those leftovers to good use!

