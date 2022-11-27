Make delicious egg rolls with Thanksgiving leftovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you look in your refrigerator and find you have way too many leftovers from Thanksgiving, allow us to help by sharing a recipe that will clear some of that out.
Jennifer Allen of CLT Rollie stopped by the QC Kitchen to whip up a delicious egg roll recipe that is made entirely with leftover Thanksgiving food.
She gave us a live demonstration, which you can watch above, and left a list of foods that you can include in your own egg rolls.
Here are some of the foods that can serve as ingredients:
- Mac and cheese
- Sweet potatoes
- Collard greens
- Holiday honey baked ham
- Sliced gouda cheese
- Egg roll wraps
It’s not too late to put those leftovers to good use!
Related: Got Thanksgiving leftovers? Learn to keep food fresher for longer
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.