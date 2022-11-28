New holiday special ‘Reindeer in Here’ premieres Tuesday night “Reindeer in Here” tells the story of Blizzard the reindeer and his group of friends as they try to save the future of Christmas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tis the season for Christmas movies and specials and there’s a new one premiering right here on WBTV Tuesday at 9 p.m.

“Reindeer in Here” is based on the award-winning book and tells the story of Blizzard the reindeer and his group of friends as they try to save the future of Christmas.

Comedian, actor, artist and author Melissa Villasenor voices Candy, the oversharing snowgirl.

She joined us to talk about her role in the new special. Watch the video above to get a sneak peek.

