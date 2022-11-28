St. Jude Leadership Society applications now open Supporting high school students to grow both inside and outside of the classroom is what the St. Jude Leadership Society is all about.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Supporting high school students to grow both inside and outside of the classroom is what the St. Jude Leadership Society is all about.

Applications are now open and Lora Stearns, an advisor of Area Development joined QC@3 to discuss more.

St. Jude Leadership Society is a program for high-performing high school students to learn leadership skills while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Students and their mentors will meet monthly from January through May to learn firsthand from panels of community and corporate leaders.

While learning about leadership, students will apply their new skills in real-time to fundraise for the kids of St. Jude.

Apply by Monday, Dec. 5th at stjude.org/leadershipsociety.

Also Read: How to avoid not getting too far into debt this holiday shopping season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.