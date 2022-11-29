Western Piedmont Symphony presents holiday spectacular To perform some of your favorite Christmas songs, the Western Piedmont Symphony is announcing its Holiday Spectacular.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The holiday spirit is picking up around the Carolinas!

To perform some of your favorite Christmas songs, the Western Piedmont Symphony is announcing its Holiday Spectacular.

Here to tell us all about it is Matthew Troy, music director and conductor of the Western Piedmont Symphony.

The Symphony will perform classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorites holiday hits along with featured North Carolina-based guest artists tenor Jonathan Kaufman (from Charlotte) and guitarist Matt Sickels (from Greensboro).

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina. For 58 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages.

The performance is on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, N.C.

Also Read: ‘Christmas at the Library’ returns to the Billy Graham Library

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.