Exploring the world of science fiction at Discovery Place Science

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When you hear things like teleportation, holograms and robots, does it seem like science fiction or science future?

A new exhibit at Discovery Place Science called “Science Fiction, Science Future,” will have you looking ahead to the future.

That’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Thursday morning.

We learned about invisibility, holograms, body scans and more.

