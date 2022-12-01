Fried chicken sandwiches: Having lunch at DTR SouthPark We've got your next lunch spot. Check this out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hungry? With so many options for great food in the Charlotte area, sometimes it can be hard to pick a good spot for lunch!

Well, QC Life and DTR Southpark have you covered. Chef Jonathan Shuler with Dilworth Tasting Room and DTR SouthPark stopped by the QC Kitchen to share his spin on the fried chicken sandwich.

What’s in the sandwich? Brussels sprouts slaw, house pickle, red pepper remoulade, and tasty fried chicken all in a Brioche bun.

What about dessert? Here’s how to make a gooey chocolate chip cookie pie

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.