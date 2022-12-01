Making sense of health insurance options ahead of 2023 A local insurance navigator offered advice to help families and individuals choose healthcare plans that are best for them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The calendar has officially reached December, and with 2022 winding down, preparations for the new year are ramping up.

For many people, one of those important preparations involves choosing a health insurance plan that works best for both themselves and their families.

To help, Shanelle Tate, a healthcare navigator with the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, stopped by the QC Life studio to share some helpful tips and resources available to people in and around the Queen City.

The deadline for Open Enrollment is Jan. 15, 2023, but for those needing coverage by Jan. 1, enrollment must be completed by Dec. 15, 2022.

For anyone with questions, the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy will host an in-person Open Enrollment Community Event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2-8 p.m. at their east Charlotte location on Albemarle Road.

