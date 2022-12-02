Charlotte is Creative discusses the 'Hunnid Dollar Art Fair' More than 60 local artists will be selling their creations at Camp North End from Dec. 8-10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The season for giving is here, and local creators are doing their part to offer up unique gifts as the holiday season inches ever closer.

Next week, from Dec. 8-10, Camp North End is playing host to the ‘Hunnid Dollar Art Fair,’ which will organize more than 60 local artists to create new works of art that you can purchase.

To talk more about the event, Garrison Gist, a muralist and former University of South Carolina football player, joined the show to further discuss it.

Tickets are required for entry into the event and can be purchased here.

The market will be open from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday inside the Ford Building.

