Comedian Tommy Davidson to perform in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the premiere names in comedy, television and film is in the Queen City this weekend, performing through Sunday night at the Comedy Zone.

The appearance will be Tommy Davidson’s first headlining act in Charlotte since before the pandemic, and comes right after his release of his jazz single, ‘I Know.’

Davidson stayed the full length of the show, at one point talking specifically about his shows in the area.

He performed the first on Thursday night, and will hold nightly performances until Sunday.

Davidson is performing two shows Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. both nights. The Sunday weekend-capper will start at 7 p.m.

