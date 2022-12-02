Getting a peek inside The Salvation Army’s Christmas Center

Getting a peak inside The Salvation Army's Christmas Center The holiday season is officially underway and you’ve probably seen those familiar red kettles with the bell ringers outside of stores.

It’s a busy time for The Salvation Army and there’s a lot of work happening right now at their Christmas Center on Yorkmont Road.

That’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Friday morning.

She heard more about the Adopt An Angel campaign and got a look at the toys that have already been collected.

Inside The Salvation Army's Christmas Center Lots of toys are already inside the Christmas Center in Charlotte.

Take a behind the scenes look at the Salvation Army's 'Adopt An Angel' program Through the Adopt An Angel program, families or individuals can purchase gifts for a child in need this Christmas.

