New spots open in growing South End neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you haven’t been to Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, you are in for a surprise.

It is growing, with a lot of new spots opening and some big plans for the future.

Here’s a look at just a few of them.

Urban Sweets

Who doesn’t love ice cream?

Urban Sweets is a new ice cream shop that opened Wednesday in South End.

You may have seen Urban Sweets at different pop-ups and events around Charlotte. Owner Kristen Stewart stopped by the QC Life studio a few months ago.

The flavors are named for spots around the Queen City, like Dilworth Delight, Queen City Cream and Uptown Choco Brown.

On top of the new brick-and-mortar location, there’s also a monthly pint service you can sign up for.

Urban Sweets will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

The Gilded Cellar

If you’re looking for a spot to host your holiday party - or maybe even a wedding - there’s a new event space to check out in South End.

The Gilded Cellar is actually on the lower level of the new Resident Culture South End. It’s not far from Bank of America Stadium, right off of South Mint and West Bland streets.

It includes a 4,000-square-foot event room, a private bar and a prep kitchen.

The Gilded Cellar can hold up to 275 people for a cocktail party or a reception. If you’re planning a seated event, like maybe a wedding reception, it can hold 200 people.

There are still spots available for the holidays.

