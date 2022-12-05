Holiday season! Making Toto’s Cookies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a day to celebrate everything!

Catie Van Slyke, Angeline’s Pastry Chef joined QC@3 to makes Totos Christmas cookies with us.

Totos (Italian Christmas cookies, pronounced like toe-toe) are traditional made with chocolate and nuts. But, this version substitutes the nuts and chocolate with spices and sprinkle! These sweet little spiced shortbread cookies are a great holiday tradition and go great with coffee!

Angeline’s Pastry Chefs will be baking Nonna’s secret recipe cookies just in time for the holidays.

Pre-order and pick up any of the following dates: Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22 – 23.

Assorted Italian Cookies - Pizzelle, Lemon, Sugar, Hot Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Italian Christmas Cookie.

