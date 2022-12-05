Social volunteering with "Show Up" in Charlotte Show Up Charlotte is a great way to make friends and help a good cause, and you can be a part of it this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A fun twist on volunteering!

Here to tell us all about the fun is Jeanette Crump, founder of Show Up.

Show Up is a new company in Charlotte. They set up social volunteering events at bars and breweries so more people can give back while having fun! It’s a hands-on charity event with volunteer-style activities, live music, drinks, a swag bag and time to mingle or network!

The next event is this Saturday, Dec. 10th at Summit Seltzer. They will be wrapping gifts for women in local shelters, for The Charlotte Shoebox Project. The goal is to wrap over 250 gifts. Tickets are on sale at ShowUp-Charlotte.com

Buying a ticket to a Show Up event means you are donating money and volunteering your time. Part of the ticket price is a donation to the featured nonprofit.

