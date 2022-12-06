Enjoying some Christmas-themed cocktails from Southern Distilling Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the most wonderful time of year ... for special cocktails!
To help us behind the bar, we enlisted Vienna Barger from Southern Distilling Company and mixologist Amanda Britton to share a few warming holiday cocktails.
Whiskey Chai Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
Boiling water, as needed
2 oz. 1.5 oz Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey
Chai syrup
Garnish
Instructions:
Fill a 6-ounce heat proof mug or glass with boiling water and set aside, 1 minute
Pour out the water then add the spirit and honey to the warmed glass
Top with boiling water and stir until the honey is dissolved
Garnish with the lemon peel and cinnamon stick or star anise, if desired
Let cool slightly before enjoying
Double Shot Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 4 C milk
- 6 Tbsp sugar
- 7 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped
- Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream Liqueur
Instructions:
- Combine the milk, sugar and chocolate in a saucepan. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate is melted and the mixture comes to a simmer
- Take the pan off heat, and let it cool slightly. Ladle hot chocolate into four mugs and stir in 1.5 oz. Double Shot into each mug you’d like to spike
- Top with whipped cream and garnish with a candy cane, if desired
Candy Cane Cream Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Southern Star Paragon Wheated Bourbon Whiskey
- .75 oz Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream Liqueur
- .75 oz Peppermint Syrup (Torani will work instead of homemade)
Instructions:
- Add Bourbon, Double Shot and peppermint syrup to a mixing glass and add ice
- Stir until well-chilled, strain into a rocks glass with a large cube and garnish with a candy cane
