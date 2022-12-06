Enjoying some Christmas-themed cocktails from Southern Distilling Company It’s the most wonderful time of year ... for special cocktails!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the most wonderful time of year ... for special cocktails!

To help us behind the bar, we enlisted Vienna Barger from Southern Distilling Company and mixologist Amanda Britton to share a few warming holiday cocktails.

Whiskey Chai Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

Boiling water, as needed

2 oz. 1.5 oz Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey

Chai syrup

Garnish

Instructions:

Fill a 6-ounce heat proof mug or glass with boiling water and set aside, 1 minute

Pour out the water then add the spirit and honey to the warmed glass

Top with boiling water and stir until the honey is dissolved

Garnish with the lemon peel and cinnamon stick or star anise, if desired

Let cool slightly before enjoying

Double Shot Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

4 C milk

6 Tbsp sugar

7 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped

Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream Liqueur

Instructions:

Combine the milk, sugar and chocolate in a saucepan. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate is melted and the mixture comes to a simmer

Take the pan off heat, and let it cool slightly. Ladle hot chocolate into four mugs and stir in 1.5 oz. Double Shot into each mug you’d like to spike

Top with whipped cream and garnish with a candy cane, if desired

Candy Cane Cream Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Southern Star Paragon Wheated Bourbon Whiskey

.75 oz Southern Star Double Shot Bourbon Cream Liqueur

.75 oz Peppermint Syrup (Torani will work instead of homemade)

Instructions:

Add Bourbon, Double Shot and peppermint syrup to a mixing glass and add ice

Stir until well-chilled, strain into a rocks glass with a large cube and garnish with a candy cane

You may also like: Doing some holiday cooking with The Foodie School

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.