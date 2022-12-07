‘Sippin’ Santa’ here for the holidays at The Royal Tot Holiday drinks don’t necessarily mean peppermint and hot chocolate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Holiday drinks don’t necessarily mean peppermint and hot chocolate.

We’re adding a little tropics to the holidays this year.

The Christmas Cabana cocktail menu just debuted at The Bird’s Nest rooftop bar at The Royal Tot.

That menu complements the Sippin’ Santa menu that The Royal Tot is serving at its inside bar.

Kel Minton is the beverage director at The Royal Tot. He joined us in the QC Kitchen two make two cocktails featured on the Christmas Cabana menu.

They are:

Caribbean Cider

Served hot

1.5 oz Myers Dark Rum

.5 oz Tiki vermouth (carpano antica Mulled with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, vanilla and allspice)

4 oz apple cider

2 oz pineapple juice

Chai Thai

2 oz Jamaican Rum Blend

.5 oz cinnamon-infused Curacao

.75 oz lime

.75 oz Chai orgeat

.25 oz rock candy syrup

