Making kids more comfortable at the dentist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Let’s be honest; going to the dentist can be a little nerve-wracking for us adults.

So, when a child is going, especially for the first time, It really can be scary.

Thankfully, we’re going to get some help.

Dr. Katie Macken is the owner of Orchard Grove Family Dentistry. She said parents can help their children at home, before that first dentist trip.

Parents should plan for the first dental visit around their child’s first birthday

They also shouldn’t use going to the dentist as a threat or punishment, or share embellished “horror stories.”

Also, look to incorporate dental visits into play: dress up, counting teeth with a mouth mirror, books with children’s favorite characters visiting the dentist and going through a home care routine.

Then there is finding a provider you are comfortable with since your kids can tell when you are worried.

