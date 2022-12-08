Making stickies with Beard Bakes We have the perfect recipe for those leftovers. Kitty Corbin of Beard Bakes joined us to teach an easy version of making stickies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many, the holiday season means extra food and plenty of treats!

Maybe you’re baking cookies or pies and have extra dough.

These can be made either with freshly made scone dough, store-bought pie crust, or even canned biscuits. At Beard Bakes, Corbin uses her own personal gluten-friendly scone recipe, but I’ve included instructions for using store-bought pie crust if you wish to include it.

How to make it:

1. Preheat oven to 420 Fahrenheit.

2. Lay your pie dough on a flat, floured sheet of parchment, and brush edge to edge with melted butter, then evenly sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Fold it into thirds, cover with plastic wrap, then let it rest in the fridge for at least half an hour or until firm to the touch.

3. Remove from the fridge, then cut it into strips, in any size you choose.

4. Space the strips on a large baking sheet. Brush with egg wash, sprinkle with coarse sugar, and pop it into the oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown!

5. Make a quick glaze or dipping sauce for serving with powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and bit of whole milk!

