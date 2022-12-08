Top Shelf Candles Company turns bottles into artwork

Top shelf candle turns bottles into artwork Creativity can be seen in many shapes and forms around the Queen City and one local man is saying it starts with what some might consider trash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Creativity can be seen in many shapes and forms around the Queen City and one local man is saying it starts with what some might consider trash.

We’re joined by Xavier Peoples, founder of Top Shelf Candles, to show us how he’s saving glass bottles from landfill.

Products are handmade, vegan friendly and eco-friendly.

Every candle is hand-cut, sanded & filled with premium scented soy wax. This process can take up to one hour per candle. No candle is the same.

Also Read: Money-saving moves to make before the end of 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.