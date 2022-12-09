Cheerwine is working with local mixologists and community members to create a special holiday recipe

Cheerwine and local mixologists are partnering to create holiday drinks Cheerwine is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch by partnering with 14 chefs, mixologists and community members.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular soft drink born and bred in the heart of the Carolinas is putting together a special holiday recipe this year, courtesy of some local community members.

Cheerwine, which originated in Salisbury, N.C., is bringing back its Holiday Punch this year, partnering with 14 local chefs, mixologists and well-known community members in the process.

The Holiday Punch is on sale now and can be purchased here.

To help get in the holiday spirit and to celebrate the return of the Cheerwine punch, Stephanie Andrews, the manager of Spindle Bar and Billy Sunday Charlotte, came by the QC Kitchen to whip up a special Christmas cocktail.

Watch our full segment to see how it turned out, and to learn more about where you can try the cocktail for yourself.

