‘OneBand’ focuses on three songs, one rehearsal, one performance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Three songs, one rehearsal, one performance.
That’s the idea behind Charlotte is Creative’s OneBand. A three-song setlist is posted online and features just one rehearsal and one performance.
Anyone who wants to give it a try – whether an amateur musician or a professional – can sign up!
Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative and singer Mimi Phree dropped by QC Morning to “tune” us into this unique opportunity!
