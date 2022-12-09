‘OneBand’ focuses on three songs, one rehearsal, one performance Matt Olin with Charlotte is Creative and singer Mimi Phree dropped by QC Morning to “tune” us into this unique opportunity!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Three songs, one rehearsal, one performance.

That’s the idea behind Charlotte is Creative’s OneBand. A three-song setlist is posted online and features just one rehearsal and one performance.

Anyone who wants to give it a try – whether an amateur musician or a professional – can sign up!

