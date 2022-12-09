Snowboard competition season kicks off at Appalachian Ski Mountain Riders from all over the world will descend upon Blowing Rock for a star-studded competition never seen before in the mountains of North Carolina!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There weren’t a lot of people on the slopes of Appalachian Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock Friday morning.

But on another part of the mountain, the snowboard competition season kicks off this weekend!

And what better way to start the season than at Wink’s Way, a railyard created by Blowing Rock native and professional snowboarder Luke Winklemann?

Wink’s Way will host the Red Bull Rail Yard this weekend.

Launched in Innsbruck, Austria in early 2022, Red Bull Rail Yard brings the art of snowboarding out of the skies and back into the technical interplay between the board and urban, city-like features of rails, stairs, and drops.

Riders from all over the world will descend upon Blowing Rock for a star-studded competition never seen before in the mountains of North Carolina!

Winklemann joined us to talk about the big weekend up in the mountains!

