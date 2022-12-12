Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”

Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year.

If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling restaurant for 48 hours to help turn things around.

But as QC Life’s Brian Stephenson found out, Chef Irvine helped more than just the business.

