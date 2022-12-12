The Light Factory gives us photo tips ahead of the holidays Grab the camera and the family because it’s time for those classic holiday photos!

However, someone is always moving or the lighting is bad. Therefore, we’re learning some tips to make those pictures a breeze this year.

We’re joined by Mert Jones and Kevin Surf Mitchell of The Light Factory.

Here are just a few tips:

1. Get closer to your subject

2. Turn off the flash

3. Take action photos

4. Pull subject of the background

5. Take more than one photo

There are different events and courses you can attend to learn.

