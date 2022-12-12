Making sure poinsettias last until Christmas From red to white to pink - just about any color you can imagine - Monday is National Poinsettia Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From red to white to pink - just about any color you can imagine - Monday is National Poinsettia Day.

Poinsettias were first brought to the United States in 1825 by the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Joel Poinsett.

By the 1950s, breeding efforts started to give more varieties that would also live longer indoors.

To keep poinsettias alive through the holidays, temperatures need to consistently be above 50 degrees, water when the top of the soil feels dry, don’t let the pot sit in standing water and make sure the plant gets 6+ hours of bright, indirect light.

Emily Shepherd, the owner of Yard to Table LLC, dropped by QC Morning for more tips to make sure all those poinsettias make it at least until Christmas.

