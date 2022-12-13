‘Tis the season for the ‘Celebration of Lights’ in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is starting to feel a little more like winter out there, so it’s the perfect time to hop on the Winterland Express.
It’s part of the Celebration of Lights going on now at Village Park in Kannapolis. That’s near Atrium Health Ballpark.
It’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Tuesday morning. She found out more about the train that takes riders through the light display at Village Park.
She was also treated to a performance from the Kannapolis Singing Bears!
The Leonard Bernstein Symphony is warming up for our live performance! We are live from the Kannapolis Celebration of Lights. @Kannapolis @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @MaryKingTV #holidayseason #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/sj5PURyo8B— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) December 13, 2022
The Kannapolis Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express is open through Dec. 30.
