‘Tis the season for the ‘Celebration of Lights’ in Kannapolis It is starting to feel a little more like winter out there, so it’s the perfect time to hop on the Winterland Express.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It is starting to feel a little more like winter out there, so it’s the perfect time to hop on the Winterland Express.

It’s part of the Celebration of Lights going on now at Village Park in Kannapolis. That’s near Atrium Health Ballpark.

It’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Tuesday morning. She found out more about the train that takes riders through the light display at Village Park.

She was also treated to a performance from the Kannapolis Singing Bears!

The Kannapolis Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express is open through Dec. 30.

Going for a ride on the Winterland Express in Kannapolis It’s part of the Celebration of Lights going on now at Village Park in Kannapolis.

You may also like: The Light Factory gives us photo tips ahead of the holidays

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.