Comedian Adam Sandler to visit the Queen City as part of extended tour

Adam Sandler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Renowned comedian Adam Sandler, known for his often-goofy comedy, is coming to Charlotte in early 2023 as part of an extension to his already-successful tour.

The ‘Adam Sandler Live’ tour will make trips to 11 new cities in February, capping the schedule with a visit to the Spectrum Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com or through Ticketmaster.

Sandler’s tour features his unique brand of comedy and song, and has already sold out shows in both the U.S. and Canada.

