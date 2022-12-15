WATCH: Lasers show particles from a toilet when flushed You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The University of Colorado Boulder just released a new video you’ve got to see to believe. Then, try to unsee.

In the video, you can see lasers being used to look at what is ejected out of a commercial toilet when flushed.

CBS News interviewed John Crimaldi, Professor of Civil Environmental and Architectural Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“These aerosolized plumes that are ejected out of flushing toilets are incredibly energetic and they’re also very unsteady and chaotic,” said John Crimaldi, Professor of Civil Environmental and Architectural Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“They transport particles very rapidly, all the way to the ceiling of our lab.”

According to the university, doing this study gives both the plumbing industry and scientists the ability to make changes to the design of public restrooms and toilets.

