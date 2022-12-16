Get dressed up with Gussy in Plaza Midwood

Getting dressed up with Gussy Gussy is a fun and unique two-hours hosted experience in eclectic Plaza Midwood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you love playing dress-up, dressing up with Gussy could be the activity for you.

Hosted in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood, Gussy is a two-hour experience where participants can dress up in vintage, eccentric and colorful clothes, then step out for an art tour and photo shoot.

Talla Rittenhouse, the owner and operator of Gussy, joined the show to talk more about the business.

Gussy is great activity for birthday parties, bridal celebrations, girl’s trips and mother/daughter time.

