Hanukkah celebration starts Sunday night, runs through Dec. 26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sunday evening marks the start of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

It recalls the victory of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people over the mighty Syrian-Greek forces who had overrun ancient Israel and threatened to engulf the land and its people in darkness.

They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oil prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service.

When the heroic Maccabees beat back the enemy and recaptured the Temple, only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day. Miraculously, it lasted for eight days.

In commemoration, every year Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah.

The menorah and its light also share the universal message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of light over darkness, and of liberty and independence with one and all.

Hanukkah beings Sunday night, Dec. 18, and concludes the night of Monday, Dec. 26.

Bentzion Groner, executive director of the Chabad of Charlotte, joined QC Morning to talk about Hanukkah celebrations in the community.

