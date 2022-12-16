Understanding how to practice good holiday fire safety To help avoid any disasters, a fire safety expert joined the show to talk about tips to stay safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From Christmas lights to baking cookies to perhaps a roasting-warm fireplace, there is a good deal of added heat inside around the holidays.

To help avoid any disasters - and to help keep you safe - a fire safety expert working with Home Depot joined the show to talk about tips to stay safe, and showed off some projects that can prevent or put out any potential fires.

One of the most important things to remember at this time of year is to be sure that your smoke detectors are working. They are your first line of defense, according to expert Michael Brown.

Fire extinguishers are also a must-have in the home.

To hear more tips from Brown, listen to our full conversation above.

