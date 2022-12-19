‘12 Days of Adoption’ looks to get pets into forever homes for the holidays

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In keeping with the giving spirit of the holidays, the Humane Society of Charlotte is having its “12 Days of Adoption” promotions.

The goal is to get animals out of the shelter and into homes for the holiday season.

Meg Doherty, the marketing and communications manager at the Humane Society of Charlotte, joined us with more on the promotions.

