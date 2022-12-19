‘12 Days of Adoption’ looks to get pets into forever homes for the holidays Check out all the promotions on the Humane Society’s website.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In keeping with the giving spirit of the holidays, the Humane Society of Charlotte is having its “12 Days of Adoption” promotions.

The goal is to get animals out of the shelter and into homes for the holiday season.

Meg Doherty, the marketing and communications manager at the Humane Society of Charlotte, joined us with more on the promotions.

7 Seniors Slumbering! Adoption deals leading up to Christmas from @humanecharlotte - so cute! Check out Twin, Whisper & Precious who are available for adoption now! (PSA: if you are thinking of adopting as a holiday gift - be SURE you are ready for a life-long commitment!) ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/nIE4oUlYFI — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) December 19, 2022

Check out all the promotions on the Humane Society’s website.

