Charlotte candle company enjoying the sweet smell of success From summer project to profitable business, Ella B Candles now has more than 30 employees and is in about 600 stores in more than 40 states.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a candle company in Charlotte that is known in neighborhoods across the nation.

Ella B. Candles is a long way from its simple beginnings, started one summer with owner Julie Tassy’s young daughters.

From a summer project to a profitable business, Ella B. Candles now has more than 30 employees and is in about 600 stores in more than 40 states.

QC Life’s Brian Stephenson shows us how this product Made in the Carolinas is making it to living rooms outside of our neck of the woods.

You may also like: Loving one another: Bunny therapy with Bunny Blessings

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.