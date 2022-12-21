Keeping your scalp healthy during the winter During this time, you want to keep your skin and scalp moisturized and healthy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The temperatures are dropping and the winter weather is in full swing.

QC@3 was joined by Taylor Crawford-Williams, owner of Free Your Roots. Free Your Roots is grounded in wellness.

Through education and demonstration, Crawford-Williams is passionate about showing others how to heal both internally and externally through consuming more living foods and using all-natural products.

The goal is to show others how healthy eating and healing go hand in hand. We should not strive to cover up the issues with our hair and our bodies, but get to the root of the cause and address it so that we can be free.

